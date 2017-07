KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters aren’t sure if lightning started a fire that destroyed a historic house in the Northland overnight.

That fire started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoal Creek Living History Museum in Hodge Park.

The flames destroyed the Stollings house, which was built in the late 1800s.

Firefighters did not find anybody and gates to the museum were locked.

They are still investigating.