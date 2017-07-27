× Following a flood of water rescues, KCFD saves two more people from Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters say that flash flooding from overnight storms forced them to perform about 40 water rescues on Thursday, and if those weren’t enough, rescuers were called in to two save two more people stranded in the Missouri River in the past hour.

Both are safe and being taken onto land at Kaw Point. They were fishing and their boat sank.

As FOX 4’s Marcus Officer reported at 5 and 6, the floods on Thursday didn’t lead to any loss of life.

