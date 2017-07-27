Gal Gadot and Chris Pine of “Wonder Woman” on working with Lawrence’s Patty Jenkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lawrence, Kan. native Patty Jenkins, takes on her biggest Hollywood directing project to date with the highly anticipated "Wonder Woman."

Gal Gadot stars as the Amazonian princess who is among the luminaries of the DC Comic Universe. This crackling origin story shows how her rescue of an American spy, played by Chris Pine, led Wonder Woman away from her idyllic island life and into the battlefields of WWI and, ultimately, a confrontation with Aries, the God of War.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with Pine and Gadot to talk about working with Jenkins. Pine tried to make a joke, but Gadot didn't get it and the conversation ends with them both giggling.