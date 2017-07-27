Independence man charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man faces multiple felony child sex charges involving two victims, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday.

Damon R. Atchley, 23, was charged with first-degree child molestation in one criminal case recently filed. In a second filed the same day, he was charged with first-degree child molestation and first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to court records, the defendant told police he touched the genitals of the victims and put his fingers inside them. He stated he also had photos of juveniles on his phone.

Prosecutors have requested that his bond be set at $75,000 cash.