Kansas City business owner rescued from flash flooding didn’t think he’d survive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Fire Rescue teams performed nearly 40 water rescues between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Many of the rescues involved people whose cars had gotten stuck in high water. In one of the more extreme rescues, two business owners had to be saved by boat from Coach's Bar & Grill.

"I didn’t think I was going to make it. Honest to God I thought it was over," said Brian Darby, Owner of Coach's Bar and Grill.

Darby says these were the thoughts running through his head moments before KCFD crews saved his life.

"My partner and I were standing by the bar and we heard the crash, and a wall broke open and all the water started coming in," he explained.

Water moved in so fast the pair were forced to climb on top of the bar. They then broke through ceiling tiles so they could hang on to overhead supports until fire crews arrived.

"These business owners down here at Coach's have dealt with this a long time. They know the routine, they know the deal. They are pillars in the community, they’ve been here a long time. Unfortunately, this time Mother Nature threw them a curve ball and luckily it resulted in a successful outcome," said Larry Young, KCFD Rescue Division Battalion Chief.

Chief Young says KCFD crews performed about 40 water rescues overnight. Each deployment requires different equipment and techniques depending on the circumstance, but its something they train for extensively.

"You’re talking hundreds and hundreds of hours to get them trained and up to speed, not to mention the ongoing training that occurs daily," he said.

That training paid off for Mr. Darby and his partner. Now the pair has some tough decisions ahead regarding the future of this well-known business.

"My dad who recently passed away, he started Coach's 35 years ago with his partner who was stuck with me this morning on the roof. I’m not too fond of the idea of tearing down his legacy two months after he passed so that's weighing on my mind also," said Darby.

Darby says at this point he has not made any decisions about rebuilding.