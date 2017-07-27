Kansas Highway Patrol inspects all 210 school buses to be used in SMSD this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the annual school bus inspections Thursday morning in Merriam, Kan.

An army of state troopers helped inspect the 210 buses from Bonner Springs, Kan., based DS Bus Lines. The goal was to make sure every bus being used in the Shawnee Mission School District this year is in working order.

This is the first time DS Bus Lines has worked with the Shawnee Mission School District. They just signed a five-year contract.

They say safety as well as on-time drop offs will be their main focus.

Fox 4's Sean McDowell will have more on the inspection and whether the buses passed on Fox 4 news at 5 & 6 p.m. Thursday.