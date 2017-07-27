Line on the wall shows how high water rose inside Archie, Mo. police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHIE, Mo. -- The police department and City Hall in Archie, Mo., had more than two feet of water flood its offices.

Paperwork and files are ruined. The bottoms fell out of drawers because they got so wet. Late Thursday morning they were going through their files, trying to salvage what they could.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien shows us in the video player above the water line left behind by the water, and she spoke to a woman named Sue, the city clerk, as she aired out papers at her desk.

Archie is about 32 miles south of Lee's Summit on I-49. Watch for Shannon O'Brien's complete story wrap from there during FOX 4 newscasts.