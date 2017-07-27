Listen: When wall caves in, Coach’s Bar owners crawl up into ceiling and await rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's Mark Alford and Abby Eden spoke to Brian Darby, owner of Coach's Bar at in South Kansas City. He and his partner Chrissy are trapped inside Coach's at 103rd and Wornall. When they heard about the flooding, they went in to move things to higher ground. They now regret it.

Below is a transcript of the phone conversation with Darby, who sadly, just lost his father recently after he was murdered on the Indian Creek Trail. Hear his voice in the video player above.

BRIAN DARBY:

"Right now we are in the ceiling holding onto the ceiling hurdles and in the dark. They shut the power off and the fire department is working on a rescue.

MARK ALFORD:

"Did they say when that might happen and how that might happen?"

BRIAN DARBY:

"I believe by a boat and the sooner the better for us."

MARK ALFORD:

"How close is the water to reaching to you right now?"

BRIAN DARBY:

"I would say a couple of feet. My fear isn't the water. We can hear the walls buckling and cracking. That's what I'm worried about."

ABBY EDEN:

"What time did you start seeing water and at what point did you start getting worried?"

BRIAN DARBY:

"Like an idiot we got here at about four because I saw it on my phone. Came in started moving stuff. And then water was about a foot tall. My partner and I Chrissy who's stuck up here with me, thank God I'm not doing this by myself, I'm sorry she's here though, we were standing by the bar, the water was about a foot up. We heard the wall break and water rushed in. "

---------------------------------------

ABBY EDEN-asked about all the destruction at the bar because of the flood.

BRIAN DARBY:

"I don't even care about that. I just want to see my wife and kids and I just want to get Chrissy out of here. We should have abandoned ship awhile ago."