Many business owners caught without flood insurance as torrential rain poured in metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Laurie Black spent Thursday afternoon trying to help her neighbor salvage what’s left from his jewelry business after flood waters descended on the strip mall that houses both Black’s business and her neighbor’s.

Cleaning up the mess inside the jewelry store has helped Black take her mind off her own business which is still underwater. In fact, the water is so high you can’t even see the door to her skin care and diet company on 103rd Street and Wornall in Kansas City.

“I had more than $200,000 of equipment in there,” said Black, who owns several laser machine and other skin care devices. To make matters worse, Black said she had no flood insurance. She wasn’t alone.

FOX 4 Problem Solvers spoke to multiple business owners in the complex and couldn’t find a single one who had purchased flood insurance.

“I've never had it because I didn't think I needed it,” said Michael Wooderson who owns a tobacco shop.

Wooderson estimated he lost $20,000 in inventory in the basement of a building which Wooderson said hasn’t flooded in 20 years.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer said the vast majority of Americans don’t own flood insurance.

“Most people don't think about needing it until a flood happens,” Selzer said.

But you can’t collect on a policy you purchased after the flood is over. In fact, you have to have bought a policy 30 days before you can file your first claim. Selzer said everyone in the metro (Kansas or Missouri) are eligible for federal flood insurance.

But there is a limit to how much protection you can buy. Business owners are limited to $500,000 and homeowners can only have up to $250,000 in coverage. The closer you live to a flood plain the more expensive your premiums will be, but Selzer said flood insurance is almost always worth the cost.

“You need to protect your assets,” Selzer said.

Here’s something else to remember: Keep a list of your belongings in a safe deposit box so that you can prove to your insurance agent exactly what you owned. After the flood, be sure to take plenty of photos and videos to document the damage.

Finally, if you are having trouble collecting from your insurance company, call your state department of insurance for help.

Missouri Department of Insurance

Kansas Insurance Department