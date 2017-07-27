Messy day of clean-up for people whose basements flooded

ODESSA, Mo. — Many people woke up in the early hours of Thursday morning to find their basements full of water and a mess ahead of them.

We received pictures from FOX 4 viewers, showing us their plight and losses.

“My friend’s basement flooded in middle of the night, was coming through the windows as it broke windows out everything we had in basement is ruined,” said Julie in Belton, Mo. “It’s about 5 ft of water.”

In Odessa, where they’ve had more than 9 inches in the past 24-hours, James Morrison says he’s pumping out his basement slowly.

“Everything is a loss. All of my inventory for my side business is gone,” Morrison said.

