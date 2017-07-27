Meteorologists describe how ingredients combined for record rainfall, dangerous flash floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a very busy Thursday morning for Andy Bailey and the National Weather Service as they watched record rainfall and flood numbers pour into the Metro.

"I’ve been in the office here for about 10 years and this is far and away the worst flooding we’ve had in the Kansas City Metro area since I’ve been here." Bailey said, "Not only were the rainfall rates and the thunderstorms pretty incredible but the storms were what we call training. So it’s just one storm after another moves over the same location and you end up with the kind of rainfall reports that we saw overnight."

FOX 4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter said as much as five inches of rain fell in one hour. That much water in such a short period of time is a recipe for a record flood.

"It just has to go somewhere and as it funnels down into these creeks, tributaries, and streams it just starts bottle necking and that’s what caused some of the flash flooding." Ritter said. "Indian Creek, for the first time ever, was over 25.5 feet. That was the previous record set back in 2010. The new record, this morning, was almost 28 feet. A little bit further upstream in Overland Park, on 103rd and Metcalf, their old record was shattered from 1984 so this is some of the craziest flooding that they have seen in Indian Creek really in some spots for over 30 years."

Despite the record flooding numbers, the storms did not claim any lives and that's what Bailey and first responders will remember most.

"Anytime you can escape a storm like this and not have any fatalities, that’s best case scenario. There’s nothing you can do about the property damage because the flooding is going to go where the flooding is going to go but if we can keep people out of the water and keep them from getting killed or injured, for us that’s a huge success," Bailey said.