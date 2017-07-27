Nearly everything Grandview family owns is soaked and muddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Neighbors near the River Oaks Golf Course are trying to clean up after a lake formed spontaneously during the heavy overnight rains, and then poured into their homes.

Neighbors near the golf course at 14204 St Andrews Drive say they're used to rain running off the golf course into their streets, but not into their homes.

FOX 4's Kera Mashek went to an apartment complex near there, which also has a river running behind it. The river also flooded, bringing even more water into residents' homes.

Neighbors are coming together, borrowing shop-vacs and brooms and helping each other as they can.

