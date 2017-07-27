Parks & Rec. closes Independence park because of flooded creek, trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The Little Blue River overflowed because of the rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, covering most of the Little Blue Trace Trail. The trail runs from 24-Highway to Lee's Summit Road. It's 14.6 miles long and more of it was underwater than above water on Thursday afternoon.

Jackson County Parks and Rec. crews say they haven't seen damage to any businesses or homes along the trail. But with the high water, it's closed on Thursday and they're asking people to avoid the area until the water recedes.

The May Brook Creek is overflowed as well, closing Anderson Drive and Velie Park.