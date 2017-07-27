Shot putter on her way to Iowa State from North Kansas City HS has lofty ambitions, Olympic dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A recent North Kansas City High School graduate is gearing up for her freshman year at Iowa State. Keiara "Keke" Williams holds her school and state record for shot put.

Keke can launch eight pounds of metal -- like it's nothing. She holds the Missouri state record at 48-feet and 4-inches, but that unbelievable accomplishment came with its own challenges. After placing second in state her sophomore year, her junior year, she placed a disappointing 9th.

"It would have been easy for me to be like, 'No. I'm done,' but it pushed me harder. I was like 'I got to work out, I have to push myself.' Since August, the only thing on my mind has been winning state."

"She came in her senior year and was the most goal oriented, hardest working athlete, I've come across in 14 years," coach Dan Joiner said.

She meant business, and this time, she was coming out on top.

"I have to keep pushing myself constantly and know that I can't just stop here and feel like I'm at the top. I have to keep pushing no matter what," she said.

She credits her strength to working out daily and her athletic background.

"My grandma actually threw," she said.

Keke's always thrown at an advanced level. Even as a freshman, she was throwing 35-feet. Her goal is to be a Big 12 champion, All-American, and then one day compete in the Olympics.