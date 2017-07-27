Stars of “The House” reveal biggest gamble they’ve ever taken in their careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in the R-rated comedy "The House."

They play two parents who start an illegal casino in order to raise money for their daughter's college education.

In the video above, Fox 4's Shawn Edwards chats with the two about the biggest gamble they've ever made with their careers and how they make comedy come to life.

Shawn also spoke with Jason Mantzoukas, whose character starts the casino with Ferrell and Poehler's characters, in the video player below to find out the biggest gamble in his career. His answer made Shawn laugh.