They’re out! Owners of Coach’s Bar have been rescued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At about 8:15 a.m., rescuers pulled Brian Darby and his partner Chrissy form the roof of Coach’s Bar and Grill. Watch the livestream above as rescuers take them to dry land.

Original story:

Brian Darby, owner of Coach’s Bar and Grill at 103rd and Wornall, and his partner Chrissy, are trapped inside Coach’s Bar at 103rd and Wornall. At about 4:00 a.m., they realized their restaurant was likely to flood because Indian Creek was spilling over its banks. They went to move some of the things inside.

But then, a wall cracked and busted open and water came gushing in. It quickly rose, so high that they had to climb into the ceiling and await rescue in the rafters.

Click here for a phone conversation FOX 4’s Mark Alford and Abby Eden had with Brian Darby while he waited in the ceiling.

The rescue began at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with the water rescue team brought in boats and ladders to reach Brian and Chrissy. At about 7:45 a.m., rescuers reached the building and were on the roof, trying to determine where they should cut to reach Brian and Chrissy. If you don’t see the live stream in the player above, click here for our other livestream.