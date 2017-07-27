Toddler found unresponsive from meth, fentanyl overdose; mother charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- An Illinois mother faces several charges after her 17-month-old son overdosed on methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to KTVI.

Emergency officials found Billie Jean Cottle, 25, and the 17-month-old child unresponsive and showing signs of a drug overdose.

"Once they got in the bathroom they found Billy Jean Cottle unresponsive suffering from an overdose. The more disturbing fact is in her grasp of her arm was her 17-month-old child who was also unresponsive. He appeared to be suffering from what appeared to be an overdose," Sheriff John Lakin told KTVI.

The child required several doses of Narcan before he regained consciousness.

Cottle is facing four counts of aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child.

The child was released from a local hospital on Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is actively involved in the investigation and coordinating placement of the child.

Prior to the incident, Cottle was wanted on unrelated drug charges. She remains in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.