Watch Live: Two finalists to be next KCPD chief answer public questions at forum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two finalists to be Kansas City’s next police chief are at a forum on Thursday night where they will take questions from the public, which were considered and selected before it began.

The candidates are Chief Keith Humphrey of the Norman, Oklahoma Police Department, and Major Rick Smith, who is now head of KCPD’s Central Patrol Division. The forum is being held at the Downtown Police Headquarters.

This is also being streamed on our Facebook page.