WATCH: Woman clings to rescue worker who pulled her from submerged vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Water rescue crews worked quickly to rescue a women who became trapped in her vehicle when water began to rise and cover the roadway in South Kansas City early Thursday morning.

It happened near 103rd and Wornall in front of Coach's Bar and Grill, which is also under water, around 6 a.m.

The woman was pulled to safety just before 6:10 a.m. Watch the rescue in the video player above.

Rescuers tied to ropes ventured out into flooded roadway with a life jacket for the trapped woman. Then after speaking with the woman for a few moments, they grabbed her and were all pulled to dry land.

"I prayed to God that I get myself out alive," she said still shaking. "You can get another car, but you can't get another life."

The woman had been traveling down 103rd when she got stuck. She said she tried to turn her vehicle around, but it was too late. The water swept her away. Fox 4 's Matt Stewart who was at the scene said the water came up within 15 minutes as Indian Creek began to spill over its banks.

Fox 4 has also confirmed that two people are trapped inside Coach's Bar and Grill. They say they are sheltering in place, but it is unclear whether water will continue to rise.

The QuikTrip nearby was also beginning to evacuate around 6:30 a.m., as water appeared to rise up over the retaining wall.

Indian Creek well over its banks at 103rd and Wornall in South KC. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/HXpr3894lZ — Matt Stewart (@MattWDAF) July 27, 2017