JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. —┬áMission Road is closed from 175th to 183rd and will be until crews can make the necessary repairs.

The heavy rain that moved through Wednesday night appears to have washed a portion of the road away.

“Our public works crews are working on scene,” Johnson County said in a tweet.

ROAD CLOSURE: Mission Rd. from 175th to 183rd St. is closed (see road damage below). Our public works crews are working on scene. pic.twitter.com/WjYCZQLjFK — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) July 27, 2017