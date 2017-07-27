Weight of rain causes roof of Belton Taco Bueno to collapse

BELTON, Mo. — The manager of Belton’s Taco Bueno walked into a disaster Thursday morning.

It was around 5:30 a.m. when the manager, who was on her way into work, noticed that the roof of the restaurant near Cedar Street and East North Avenue had collapsed.

She told Fox 4 that she immediately called for help.

Thankfully, no one was inside when the roof collapsed.

The employees are being told that it may take at least four weeks to repair the store. It could take longer if the store has to be torn down.

Taco Bueno has 11 employees.