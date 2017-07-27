With relief in his voice, manager of OP golf course walks FOX 4 through flooded building where he was trapped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The manager of an Overland Park golf course is thankful to be free after finding himself trapped inside the business Thursday morning.

Mike Schard manager of Brookridge Golf and Fitness, 103rd and Antioch, said around 2:30 a.m. he stopped by the course to put flood gates up to save the pro shop, but the water came up so fast that he become trapped inside.

He said in less than three minutes the water level increased from just around his ankles to his chest as he said the water appeared to be 5 feet high inside.

Schard said he has tall counter tops that he knew he could get on, so he wasn't worried, but he was scared.

"With all the creek work they did upstream it floods quick but also goes down quick," Schard said.

The flash flooding appeared to have destroyed a significant amount of inventory as well as golf carts. In the video player above, Schard walks FOX 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk through the business for a look at the damage.

"All the clothes and merchandise is lost," Schard said.