Horses missing after flash flooding destroys barn in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Thursday's flash flooding displaced more than businesses and residents. The rushing waters may have created the means for a great escape for some horses where a barn was destroyed in Southern Johnson County.

Normally when Sherra Schuck comes to her Overland Park farm, her two horses greet her in the pasture. But Thursday that pasture was full of water, the barn was destroyed and her horses were missing.

"First time in 10 years that they weren't here and panic, it is just sheer panic," Schuck said.

Leta is a 31-year-old White Arabian and Agape is a 17-year-old Chestnut quarter-horse with a white blaze.

"I love them because they are part of me, they are part of my world," Schuck said.

Both horses are like children to Schuck who has raised the horses from birth.

"Just the thought of how scared they were when they were being swept away, I think that's the part is just knowing how scared they were and I couldn't help them," she said.

Wolf Creek came up so fast, there was nothing anyone could do, Schuck says. She and a few friends have been walking miles and miles through pastures, kayaking down creeks and rummaging through brush for any sign of Leta and Agape.

Patrick McBride and Mike Raymond from Drone on Demand heard about the missing horses and volunteered to help.

"What we were hoping to see is them grazing up in a field or something."

An aerial search of the property around the barn where Leta and Agape went missing did not turn up any clues as to what might have happened to them, but Schuck says she will not stop until she brings her babies home.

"Obviously I am hoping that they will be found in somebody's pasture and they don't know they are there. Good or bad, I am a realist so I do recognize the fact that it may not be good news that comes out of this. Either way, I want my girls back," she said.

If you have any information that can help reunite Schuck with her horses, contact Overland Park Police.