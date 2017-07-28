× I-35 northbound shut down at 18th Street because of crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash at I-35 northbound at 18th Street Expressway. Two left lanes are closed. Initially the highway patrol reported a person was seriously injured, but shortly thereafter, they confirmed the person had died.

However, the highway patrol then learned the person had not died and tweeted a correction (below.)

⚠️⚠️UPDATE⚠️⚠️ The collision that has NB I-35 closed at 18th Street is NOT A FATALITY! Roadway remains closed!! Use alternate routes!! — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) July 28, 2017

A semi can be seen at the scene but there is no word yet on how many or types of vehicles involved, nor the number of other injuries.

FOX 4 will update, as new information comes in.