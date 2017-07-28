× KC man tossed TV from 3rd floor apt., knocking man unconscious, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed assault charges Friday against a Kansas City man after police say he dropped an old TV over a third-floor balcony onto the victim, causing life-threatening injuries.

Otishus Kirkwood, 36, faces Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, police were dispatched Thursday to an apartment in the area of Fifth and Benton. They found the victim, unconscious in front of the apartment building. A partially broken tube television set was nearby. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A witness told police that the defendant threw the large television from a third-floor balcony, striking the victim in the head.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000 cash.