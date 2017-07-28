Make t.Loft’s spicy chicken bowl at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- t.Loft is participating in the upcoming Wine & Dine Week at Park Place, July 31 – August 6. The event offers multi-course, specialty menus for both lunch ($15) and dinner ($30). A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community for Kids. t.Loft stopped by the FOX 4 kitchen to share a preview of one of their popular meal bowl options.
During Wine & Dine Week at t.Loft, you can get 2 protein balls + 2 meal bowls for $15.
Spicy Chicken Bowl
Ingredients:
Chicken
Celery
Avocado
Carrots
Quinoa
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Directions:
Mix it all together or watch the video above for the best assembly practices.
