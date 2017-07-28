× Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens visits KC to discuss addiction treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will visit Kansas City Friday to discuss the impact of drug courts on addiction treatment.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, he will visit with judges, staffers and graduates about what can be done to address the opioid crisis in Missouri.

During his visit, Gov. Greitens also wants to learn more from the perspective of those involved with the drug court process.