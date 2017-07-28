New off leash dog park opens at 7th and Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new off leash dog park is about to open in downtown Kansas City.

Many pet owners are moving downtown, and this will give them a place to take their pet for some exercise.

"There are about 4,000 residents who live in this area, and many of them have dogs," Heidi Markle with KC Parks and Rec said. "I like to say that dogs are the new kids and they need a place to go, so we had this green space available and decided to open it up into a dog park for them."

The West Terrace Off Leash Dog Park sits at 7th and Pennsylvania. To get in, owners must purchase a key fob for just $5.

It officially opens Saturday, July 29 at 4 p.m.

The project cost KC Parks & Rec nearly $750,000.