Police say man turned gun on them near 43rd and Chestnut before they shot, killed him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday near 43rd and Chestnut.

Police say around 8:45 a.m. they were dispatched to a home in regard to a domestic violence disturbance. While en route the call was upgraded to a shots fired call. When they arrived they found a guy matching the suspect description in the street armed with a gun.

After 20 minutes of negotiations, the suspect pointed the gun at police. Police then shot him. They did try to revive him, but he died at the hospital.

"There are times when we'll say, put the gun down," KCPD spokes person Stacey Graves said. "But I will tell you that during this negotiation, there were also calming voices. I know that officers who responded to the scene tried to calm the suspect down and tried to get him to reason with us. We did offer other assistance, and other help if he would put the gun down. We wanted to settle this peacefully, but that's not what happened here today."

Investigators say the man had been involved in an argument with a woman and he shot at her. She was not injured.

Police have not released the man's name or age. They have also not said what started the argument between him and the woman.