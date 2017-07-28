× SportsFest at Arrowhead to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join FOX 4’s Abby Eden and Hall-of-Fame shortstop and 13-time Gold Glove winner Ozzie Smith for SportFest on Wednesday, August 23.

SportsFest helps to fund the nearly 2,000 children and youth who will participate in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City youth sports programs.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from SportsFest stay right here in the community.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium- North Club.

You’ll meet special celebrity sports guests, experience great music and interactive games and be able to bid in a silent auction.

Dress in your favorite sports attire!

For more information, click here or call 816-361-3600.