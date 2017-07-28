× Watch: Lenexa police break car window to get to kids inside

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa mother called police for help Friday when her kids accidentally locked themselves in the car.

It happened at about 11 a.m. at a home in the 8700 block of Noland, near West 87th Street and Pflumm.

Police say the mom was loading the car, and the kids were inside the car in their car seats. One was fiddling with the keys and locked her out. The officers that responded tried using their lock-out equipment but were unsuccessful and made the decision to break the window when the kids appeared to be getting pretty hot.

Police say the three-year-old inside the car said ‘Dat not nice’ (That’s not nice) when they broke it.

Police say the three-year-old inside the car said 'Dat not nice' (That's not nice) when they broke it.

The kids were not harmed. Watch the 6-second video below on the Lenexa Police twitter account to see police shatter the window to get to the kids.