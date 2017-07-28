You’re invited to Science City’s total solar eclipse party at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are staying in the metro to watch the total solar eclipse August 21, Science City at Union Station is offering plenty of ways to see the celestial event.

In front of the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, Science City will throw a big solar eclipse watch party full of interactive hands on activities for kids and parents.

Planetarium specialist Patrick Hess says activities are on going throughout the day highlighted of course by totality taking place about 1:10 p.m. that day.

Hess says there will be eclipse themed shows, projection viewing outside the yard area, and folks will have the chance to see the eclipse through the big telescope.

Hess says this once in a lifetime opportunity folks should really get excited about.

"A lot of people will say it's a spiritual experience, it's just a cool Celeste you'll experience, a lot of scientific things we can learn about the sun in the moon blocks it, so it's really great for everybody in the world," Hess said.

Admission to the planetarium is free with Science City tickets, and they'll hand out eclipse glasses to the first 1500 people.

Fox 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson and Joe Lauria will be on hand to help explain the science behind the eclipse. Mike will be at Science City and Joe will be at River Market.