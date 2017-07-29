Crews work overtime to make course pristine as beautiful weekend unfolds for Digital Ally Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Just a few days ago, parts of the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate in Overland Park were underwater. After a delayed start to the Digital Ally Open, this is shaping up to be one of the most beautiful weekends ever for the mid-summer golf tournament.

It's Kansas City's only PGA-sanctioned tournament. After last weeks storms, organizers canceled play for the first day of the Open. Crews have worked overtime getting the course dried out and repaired.

"We had a surprise when we woke up Thursday morning and had one green under water," said Executive Director Kelly Eddy. "Everyone went out and made things happen and we are back to normal now."

Players like Roger Sloan say the course is in pristine condition.

"They did a phenomenal job."

That means his focus isn't on water hazards, it's on obtaining the coveted PGA card.

"If you do well this week, you move yourself up on the money list and at the end of the year get a PGA card and go play with the big boys," said Sloan.

Chase Hanna is a crowd favorite. The Shawnee Mission East and KU graduate is making his professional debut this weekend. He finished four under par on Friday. He says his nerves are settling and he is focused on doing well.

"At the end of the day its just another tournament. Hopefully I'm gonna have plenty of opportunities like this. I'm trying to treat it the same even though it isn't. Still I'm trying to shoot a good number... hopefully with a six in front of it," he said.

Hanna grew up in Leawood and was the 2013 Kansas Golf Association Player of the year. He has played the course plenty of times and is hoping that and the fact that he gets to sleep in his own bed every night while he is here will give him the home course advantage.