SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Four people were hospitalized on Saturday night, two with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries following a chase and crash on I-435 at Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The police chase started in Gardner, and one person was reported to be in custody.

It's unknown why police were chasing the driver involved in the crash, we'll update this story with more details as they become available.