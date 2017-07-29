Police in California, Kansas probe deaths of couple’s babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating whether the death of a couple's baby in California is related to the death of their older child in Kansas in 2015.

Gage and Debra Roberts were charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of their infant in a Bakersfield hotel in April 2016, the Bakersfield Californian reports.

In Kansas, Shawnee County's District Attorney Michael Kagay then announced Wednesday there was an ongoing investigation into the death of the couple's six-month-old baby in Topeka in 2015.

Kagay said his office is cooperating with the Topeka Police Department and authorities in California to determine to if the two deaths are connected.

Court documents filed in California say police were called to a hotel in 2016 and found a maid performing CPR on a baby. The child was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the newspaper.

Gage Roberts said he had slept in the same bed with the infant and they remained face up, the document said. Police reported they found evidence inconsistent with that statement.

The couple told police they had another child die in Kansas from sudden infant death syndrome.

Debra Roberts is represented by the Kern County public defender's office. Dominic Eyherabide, chief assistant public defender, warned the public against rushing to judgment.

A court-appointed attorney for Gage Roberts could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The couple is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 1.