× Vehicle fire near Pleasant Valley forces I-35 to close at 69 Highway

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — The Clay County Emergency Management Office says it had to close I-35 in both directions at 152 Highway for a vehicle fire that has happened in area of 69 Highway and I-35. KC Scout shows those lanes have reopened.

The northbound lanes of I-35 are closed still in the immediate area, any drivers who are headed north from I-435 should find a different way to go.

FOX 4 is headed to the scene and inquiring about injuries, refresh this page for updates.