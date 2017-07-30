Police investigating reported sexual assault of a patient by staff at metro hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police confirmed to FOX 4 News on Sunday they are investigating a sexual assault that happened at a metro hospital.

Officers said they were called to Truman Medical Center's Lakewood Campus around 2 a.m. on Friday on a report of a sexual assault. A spokeswoman for the hospital said the incident happened in the long-term care center.

The hospital issued a statement that said a nurse walked into a resident's room and observed a medical care technician having inappropriate contact with the resident.

An individual who works at the hospital, who does not want to be identified, told FOX 4 the suspect tried to force the patient to perform a sex act. The individual said the victim is not verbal.

According to that employee, the suspect has worked at the hospital for around eight years and recently finished school to be a nurse at the hospital. FOX 4 is not naming the suspect until that person is formally charged with a crime. Hospital staff confirm the suspect will not be allowed back to work until the investigation is complete.

A hospital spokeswoman also released the following information in a statement: