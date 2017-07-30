Teen strikes Gardner officer before chase that led to head-on crash on I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- New details are emerging in a head-on crash that closed part of Interstate 435 at Shawnee Mission Parkway Saturday night.

Officers say a 15-year-old caused the crash. A relative of the teen says the car he was driving, a Chevy Malibu, was not his.

This story spans several parts of the Kansas City area. Registration records show the Chevy belonged to someone in Richmond, Kansas.

Police in Gardner, Kan. say the 15-year-old tried to run over an officer, then fled in the vehicle.

The chase lasted about 20 miles, and ended in Shawnee.

A crash report says a 2002 Chevy Malibu was being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol for aggravated vehicular battery on a law enforcement officer from Gardner Police Department. The Malibu, heading northbound on I-435, swerved to avoid stop sticks and lost control, went on the right shoulder and sideswiped a 2012 Toyota Prius.

After the impact, the Malibu went across all lanes of traffic into the center median, entering oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of I-435, and struck a 2013 Toyota Highlander carrying a family of three head-on. The impact caused the Highlander to leave the roadway, ending up in a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side, according to the crash report.

The family of three the 15-year-old allegedly hit is from Raymore.

The brother of the Raymore father said he is a paramedic, and was injured in the accident. But the SUV he was in, that was hit head-on, was totaled.

Yet the Raymore family of three, who were coming back from a family reunion, all made it out with only minor injuries.

Law enforcement's description of what happened made that seem improbable.

Gardner police posted about the incident late Saturday night. Police say a Gardner officer was checking out a car when "the driver of the vehicle suddenly put the car in gear and fled the scene, striking the officer."

The Kansas Highway Patrol notes police were pursuing the Chevy Malibu on I-435, which was northbound on I-435 and swerved to avoid stop sticks.

The Chevy sideswiped another vehicle in the northbound lanes, then crossed all the northbound lanes, went into the median, and then, according to KHP, "entered oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of I-435, and struck the Highlander head on."

The 15-year-old driver is in police custody.

In all, there were at least five people injured: the officer in Gardner, the 15-year-old, and the Raymore husband, wife, and the infant. Yet none of them are hurt badly, though the passenger of the Highlander, the driver's wife, is still hospitalized. Their infant daughter is back home.

FOX 4 tried to speak with the 15-year-old's family multiple times, with no response.