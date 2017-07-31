$300 and lots of love for volunteer helping homeless pregnant women and their children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Fox 4 loves to pay-it-forward to deserving members of the community including a woman who works many unpaid hours.

Barbara Belcher nominated Wanda Robinson for Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward Award and says Wanda gives much of her time to Nativity House. The organization is a place that takes care of homeless pregnant women and their children.

"Wanda is this amazing woman," Belcher said. "She gives so much to us, and we can't afford to pay her."

"She's there for me every day, she does anything I ask her to do," added one of the moms Nativity House was helping. "She is just a wonderful person."

As Wanda held out her hand to receive the award and $300, joy filled the room. Watch the wonderful moment in the video player above.

