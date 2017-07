× 34-year-old KCK man killed in motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 34-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash.

Police say Jason Snyder was heading south on North 86th Street around 10 p.m. when he lost control and collided with a tree.

Snyder died at the scene.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team is still investigating the crash.