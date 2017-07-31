× 58-year-old man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for robbing Leawood bank

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for robbing a Leawood bank in August of 2016.

Terry Lovelady, 58, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for his charges.

Lovelady pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. He admitted that on Aug. 24, 2016, he robbed the Central Bank of the Midwest at 4801 Town Center Drive in Leawood and fled in a getaway car driven by a co-defendant. The robbers led police on a high-speed chase, running red lights and cutting off other drivers. Eventually, the getaway car jumped a curb, rolled down a hill and came to a stop in a parking lot at St. Joseph Medical Center in Missouri. The robbers fled the car on foot and were soon arrested.

Chad English, the co-defendant, was sentenced to 52 months in May.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall commended the FBI, the Leawood Police Department, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon Patton for their work on the case.