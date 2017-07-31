After 20 years in the making, new Lenexa Civic Campus finally opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan . -- After years of planning, the new Lenexa Civic Campus officially opens Monday.

The new $75 million campus on 87th near Renner Road includes a rec center, city hall and a Park University satellite campus.

If you make it out to the new campus that was paid for by a 3/8th cent sales tax passed by Lenexa voters many years ago, there is plenty of free parking spaces in the 500-car parking garage.

Then while at the campus, families can work out at the new rec center, which opens at 5 a.m. Monday or partake in one of the many other activities available.

There is a public market, that actually doesn't open until September, but it will be a place for people to come and eat and meet.

Behind the Public Market, the Johnson County Library will soon begin construction on a new branch, to replace the Lackman Library.

And out front, they will soon begin construction on a brand new competitive swimming complex, which the county will run but Shawnee Mission Schools will own.

There is also green space and small auditorium outside that gives the city the ability to host concerts and other activities.

Visitors will also be able to stop by city hall, which moved from their old building at 87th and Monrovia to this new location. Their old building will become a public safety building for police and Municipal Court, which is already there.

Then on top of all that, college students can also take classes at Park University's first ever satellite campus.