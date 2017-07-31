Back to school means more kids are heading to the doctors office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After months of staying up late, kids are in for a big adjustment as they head back to school.

Local pediatricians say there are steps you can take now to help prepare for the first day of class.

Pediatricians say they typically see 22 patients a day during this busy season with lot of questions from parents about whether their child is meeting developmental milestones.

Scheduling an appointment not only tracks health habits, but helps ease the transition back to class.

"One thing I see a lot, I see a lot of behavioral issues and parents are wondering if they need medicine or not, but they really just need a screen to let us know what is going on," pediatrician Ning Haluck said. "A lot of our patients have some trauma that can look like ADHD or in attention."

Back-to-School Health Tips

Establish an Earlier Sleep Routine

Break the Eating Habit

Schedule Study Time

Visit the School

In addition to checking shot records, doctors recommend vision and hearing screenings.