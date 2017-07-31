Belton veteran’s home nightmare transformed with aid of helpful landscapers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- For nearly six months, Russell Nicholson’s Belton home has been a mess. His retaining wall that runs the length of his driveway was missing, his porch was in danger of collapsing and the two contractors he paid $9,500 to were no longer returning his phone calls.

FOX 4 Problem Solvers covered the plight of the 84-year-old Korean veteran in June. That story prompted Dylan Malone, the owner of Next Lawn Care and Landscape, to offer to repair Mr. Nicholson’s home for free.

“We’d be happy to help,” Malone told us. “I hate to see someone taken advantage of.”

For the last two weeks, crews from Next Level have been hard at work digging and measuring and transforming the front of Mr. Nicholson’s home with a new retaining wall and steps – much of the delight of Mr. Nicholson’s daughter Lisa Plough.

“I'm just amazed every day I come down here,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Malone said he was just happy to be able to help.

“I believe if you put something out in the universe and do some good for somebody else, and it will come back,” he said.

Also pitching in on the project was Semco Outdoor, which provided all the material to build the new retaining wall.

“We just felt any material they needed to help this gentleman out we were glad to help,” said Dan Fitzgerald of Semco.

Meanwhile, Belton Police have completed its investigation against the two home repair guys who took Mr. Nicholson’s money and disappeared. It’s now up to the Cass County prosecutor to decide whether to charge them with a crime. We’ll let you know what happens.