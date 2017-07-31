× BREAKING: White House removes newly-appointed Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

WASHINGTON — The newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly been removed from his role.

The New York Times reports that Pres. Trump has removed Scaramucci, just 10 days after entering the role, which came amid the abrupt resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and saw the departure of the president’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

It is unclear if Scaramucci will leave, or remain employed in the White House in another role.

We are still waiting on official statements from the White House. Refresh this page for updates.