Caribbean foil chicken recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cooked brown rice
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup green onion
- 1/4 cup flaked coconut
- 15 oz. can of flaked pineapple, undrained
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp lime juice
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- 1 Tbsp Caribbean jerk seasoning
Directions:
Combine ingredients without chicken in a mixing bowl, then place 1 to 1.5 cups of mixture on a piece of aluminum foil. Place a 4 oz. piece of chicken with the mixture and close the foil shut to create the pouch. Bake at 450 degrees, or use a medium-high grill, and cook for 22 minutes.