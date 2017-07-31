Caribbean foil chicken recipe

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 medium red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup green onion
  • 1/4 cup flaked coconut
  • 15 oz. can of flaked pineapple, undrained
  • 2 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 3 Tbsp lime juice
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 1 Tbsp Caribbean jerk seasoning

Directions:

Combine ingredients without chicken in a mixing bowl, then place 1 to 1.5 cups of mixture on a piece of aluminum foil. Place a 4 oz. piece of chicken with the mixture and close the foil shut to create the pouch. Bake at 450 degrees, or use a medium-high grill, and cook for 22 minutes.