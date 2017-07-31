Community comes to the rescue of KCK couple who returned from vacation to find storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Help poured in for an elderly metro couple overwhelmed by last week's storm. The wind and rain caused a massive tree to collapse on their KCK home.

There is good news for that couple tonight.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien spoke to Nathaniel and Idella Daniels, who were on vacation -- the couple's first vacation in 14 years -- when the storm hit, and returned to a stressful homecoming.

This is what this home looked like last week. A huge tree fell on it during last week's storm.

The couple who live in the home are 85 and 86 years old do not have insurance, and had no idea how they were going to get the tree off of the house.

Ray Morriss, who owns and operates Arbest Tree Service saw the story on FOX 4 and decided to help.

"I knew this was a major expense so I knew there is no way any working class family would be able to afford something this big. So I knew it was time for us to step in and help out," Moriss explained. "No amount of money could replace the feeling it is to give back."

"Thank Channel 4 for everything they did for us. We really appreciate the help. It is a godsend, and thank everyone that participated," Nathaniel Daniels said.

There is major damage to the roof of the house, and because of the kind generosity of our viewers, a GoFundMe page set up for the couple by family members raised more than $3,500 for the Daniels that they will use to begin repairs on the roof, which they say will most likely need to be torn off and replaced.

The Daniels said they actually feel lucky, because of the generosity of others, and because they were not home during the storm. They were visiting their son, and said that if they had been home, someone could have been hurt.