Danny Duffy 'rickrolls' his Twitter followers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City pitcher Danny Duffy tweeted out a strange video Monday, featuring the Baltimore harbor and the song by Rick Astley, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down

Never gonna run around and desert you

Never gonna make you cry, never gonna say goodbye

Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you…

His Twitter followers had fun rebuking him for the Rickroll… in which he mentioned a trade… but then panned his camera to Astley’s music video.

“For someone who took a break from social media you’re pretty good at this,” said one follower.