Days after she says no-show party bus ruined weekend with friends, metro woman can’t get in touch with company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY -- A group of friends in Johnson County had a fun night out ruined this weekend, and say they're left footing the bill, wanting to warn others not to make the same mistake.

“There were a bunch of our friends who live in the neighborhood, a bunch of couples, and we were all going to leave from our house at 3 o`clock on Saturday, we were headed to Lawrence, we all went to KU together,” Sarah Sampson described.

As soon as planning started, Sampson said she Googled party buses in the metro. Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus popped up. Sampson said the company was reasonably priced, and offered enough seats for the group of 17.

"I also got a text message, that said 'Confirmation, you have been charged $479 for the Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus,'" Sampson recalled.

They booked the bus for four hours, and started making other necessary arraignments.

“Got babysitters, everyone was ready to go at 3 o`clock, and then no show. No bus,” Sampson said.

Around 3:05 Saturday, Sampson texted Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus.

“I also called the phone number that I`ve been using to book everything, I also called that number numerous times, and it just went straight to some Google voice mail, no response, no nothing,” added Sampson.

Two days later, Sampson says she still hasn't heard from the company. Neither did FOX 4's Melissa Stern. She called and spoke to someone Monday afternoon who promised to have the owner of Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus call her.

She also drove to the business' address -- which turned out to be an apartment complex. She’s still waiting for a call back.

It's not the first complaint that FOX 4 has heard about Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus. FOX 4 Problem Solvers aired a story with two other complaints earlier this year.

“They said it was a billing error, a system billing error,” said Forrest Clopton, who complained about the company.

“$725.09 was taken out of my account without my knowledge, “said Chelsea March, who also complained about the company.

If you are trying to contact Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus, it's likely going to be difficult. The phone number for Kansas City Limousine and Party Bus has been disconnected, and on Monday afternoon, the company's website was taken down.