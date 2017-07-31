Eric Stonestreet reveals he once worked security for Garth Brooks

In 1995 I worked security for A (ONE) Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan Ks. Last night I finally got to say you're welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he's had thus far. Thank you Garth for the amazing night I had with my #crew slash #squad ❤️#circles A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Before he was a star in his own right, actor Eric Stonestreet was content to bask in the limelight of another star: Garth Brooks.

Stonestreet, 45, revealed on Instagram that he worked security at a Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan, Kan. in 1995.

The KCK native posted photos of himself, then a 23-year-old unknown, standing in front of the stage as Garth performs for the adoring crowds. Stonestreet had the pics autographed by Brooks when the two reunited backstage at Brooks’ Los Angeles stop on his world tour.

“Last night I finally got to say you’re welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he’s had thus far,” Stonestreet joked in the caption. “Thank you Garth for the amazing night I had with my #crew slash #squad #circles.”